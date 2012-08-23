SYDNEY Gina Rinehart, Asia's richest woman, failed to cut her stake in struggling Australian publishing company Fairfax Media, with investors shunning her offer to sell about 5 percent of the company, media reported on Friday.

Rinehart had offered between 80 and 120 million shares at A$0.50 after the market close on Thursday, a 2 percent discount to Fairfax's closing price of $0.51, but was knocked back by investors, Fairfax newspapers reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Fairfax slashed the value of its newspaper titles by almost $3 billion as it posted a steep fall in profit and said it saw no early turnaround in the worst advertising conditions in more than 30 years, sending its shares tumbling 10 percent.

Rinehart, a mining magnate with a fortune estimated by Forbes at more than $18 billion, started building a stake in Fairfax late last year, reaching a peak holding of almost 19 percent in June.

Rinehart cut her stake to about 15 percent in July after a bitter and public feud with the Fairfax board over representation and editorial independence.

($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars)

