Fair Isaac Corp (FICO.N) said it acquired cloud-based customer engagement and risk intervention solutions provider Adeptra Ltd for $115 million in cash to expand its mobile offerings.

The analytics company said it expects the deal to close in September and add to full-year 2013 earnings.

Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based FICO closed at $44.35 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)