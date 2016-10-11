Timeline: S&P Telecommunications index dwindles to four companies
The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers.
Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google said it has bought FameBit, an online technology platform that connects brands with YouTube stars to create promotional content.
In a blogpost on Tuesday, Google said the combination would help increase the number of branded content opportunities available, bringing more revenue to YouTube. (bit.ly/22KeLVl)
Google did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.
FameBit will remain a standalone operation for now, it said in a blog post. (bit.ly/2du8WJr)
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers.
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dulux paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries took their fight to an Amsterdam court on Monday.