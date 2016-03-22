Facebook fined $165,645 by French data watchdog
PARIS Facebook has been fined 150,000 euros ($165,645) by France's CNIL data watchdog for failure to prevent its users' data from being accessed by advertisers.
Yahoo Inc will suspend offering paid Daily Fantasy Sports contests in New York from Wednesday, a Yahoo spokesman said on Tuesday.
A probe by New York State's attorney general into the fast-growing, multibillion-dollar daily fantasy sports industry had been expanded to include Yahoo in November.
Top daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings agreed to halt their business in New York on Monday, betting on a legislative path to make the games legal after a months-long fight with the state's attorney general.
The Yahoo spokesman said the decision does not impact users in other states.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.