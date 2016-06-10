Models have make-up applied backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models are groomed backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is dressed backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Barbour presentation at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Topman Design catwalk show at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Topman Design catwalk show at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models take a selfie backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is photographed as he waits backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models wait backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model waits backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

London kicked off four days of menswear catwalk shows and presentations on Friday, with labels Topman Design and Barbour among the first to showcase their latest offerings for male wardrobes.

London Collections Men runs until Monday, with Joseph, House of Holland and Thomas Pink among the brands that will unveil their designs.

According to the British Fashion Council, the men's clothing market grew by 4.1 percent last year to 14.1 billion pounds ($20.23 billion).

