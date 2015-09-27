Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Against a backdrop showing a typical Italian village, Dolce & Gabbana took fashionistas on holiday on Sunday with a spring collection that paid tribute the designer duo's home country.

From Venice's gondoliers to gelato stands, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana decorated dresses with all things Italian to make them look like postcards, some with messages reading "Kisses from Rome" and "Greetings from Naples".

Under a banner reading "Italia is Love", a mock fruit stand, restaurant and ceramics shop decorated the catwalk before the Milan Fashion Week show began.

Songs in praise of Italy played and models stopped midway on the catwalk to take selfie pictures on phones, sometimes with the audience in the background. The photos were immediately beamed onto large screens.

Known for their use of embellishments, the celebrity-favorite designers used an array of colors, sequins, gems, pom-poms and appliqués for their spring/summer 2016 collection, made up mainly of dresses in various lengths and short skirts.

Beach umbrellas and landmarks such as Pisa's leaning tower and Florence's cathedral were among the decorations, alongside embroidered daisies and poppies, adorning summer dresses.

Several trouser suits were also decorated with intricate floral embroidery while silk pyjama-style shirts and trousers were striped.

Long silk dresses bore prints of Sorrento's lemons or Sicily's ceramics and were worn with scarves worn as turbans.

Models wore bejewelled sunglasses and embellished headpieces, some like headphones, covered in fruit decorations such as small hanging lemons. Earrings were lemon and orange shapes.

Handbags, as well as small baskets, were also rich in detail, as were see-through socks that had sparkling embellishments.

For the show's finale, models changed into short dresses, made to look like postcards from cities and holiday spots across Italy -- from San Remo in the north to the Almafi Coast.

Milan Fashion Week ends on Monday.

