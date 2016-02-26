MILAN The digital age was at the forefront of the Emporio Armani fashion show in Milan on Friday with Italian designer Giorgio Armani dotting his womenswear fall line with bold colorful shapes.

In a mainly black collection with flashes of bright color, the 81-year old Armani softened day suits with looser silhouettes in an apparent nod to the 1980s, reinforced by multi-colored jumpers and plenty of sequins.

The autumn/winter 2016/2017 line, called "New Pop", blended "classic style and digital designs", according to show notes.

Armani presented short skirts in shiny patent black and floaty short jumpsuits that looked like skirts for "high-tech heroines".

Small shapes -- circles, squares and triangles -- in pink, yellow, blue and green dotted the black, and a few white, coats, tops, skirts, shorts, dresses and trousers.

The veteran designer, nicknamed "King Giorgio" in Italy, turned to sparkles for the evening, putting shiny black as well as colored sequins on elegant dresses, jackets and coats.

He paired some outfits with bold yellow and pink sturdy round heels. Armani will show his main line, Giorgio Armani, on Monday.

At her fashion show, Veronica Etro returned to a youth in London for an energetic collection for brand Etro, presenting lots of vibrant patterns and embroidery that decorated leather jackets, coats and long dresses.

Etro, whose brand is known for its famed Paisley print, added plaid this time -- in red and black -- as well as flower, kimono, tiger and dragon prints for her fall outfits.

The designer sought to mix formal and informal in her clothes, with show notes describing the line as a "highly functional seasonal wardrobe ... ready for both day as (well as) night, for the speedy street as well as glittering evenings".

Models wore reversible outerwear: plaid wool coats that turned into embroidered jacquard pieces, canvas military-style parkas with brocade inside and quilted embroidered velvet jackets with silky interiors -- all ready for day and evening.

There were also ribbed turtlenecks, oversized jumpers, silky pyjama trousers, long printed chiffon dresses as well as lace ones, in mainly rich dark colors. The looks were accessorized with colorful long scarves and large beanie hats.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday.

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)