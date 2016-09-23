Models present creations at the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in Milan, Italy September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN A woman's allure is a matter of small and subtle details for Giorgio Armani in his spring/summer 2017 "Charmani" collection presented on Friday during Milan Fashion week.

Appearing charming and sophisticated, she attracts attention with short skirts and veils that do not reveal too much, with knitted elements and fringe-like decorations on her garments.

"Fashion allows women to shake up their style, but staying true to their DNA," Armani, 82, told reporters after his show.

Models with boldly geometrically-styled bobs sashayed down the minimalist, shiny black catwalk, carrying small clutches and wearing high-heeled sandals, flat slippers or strappy boots.

"Charmani shows the lightness of the body, seductively revealing itself, and finding a new balance between discipline and freedom," read a designer's note.

True to his style, Armani, who celebrated four decades in fashion last year, kept his designs clean cut, rigorous and elegant. But he also hinted at distant cultures, an important element in many of his collections, introducing sarong skirts, soft fabrics and loose trousers.

"We live in this world and we have to hold tight to it, accept it and give value to it...We must try to preserve it...," added Armani.

The palette used by Armani, known in the fashion system as "King Giorgio", is made up of hypnotic and intense blues and purples, at times deadened by beige, grey and red.

Unlike past years, when the brand presented both his Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani lines at the Milan shows, the fashion heavyweight decided this year to showcase only the former.

The younger more accessible Emporio line will go on show in Paris in September, arising from a one-off decision made by the designer in July.

Milan fashion week catwalks and presentations will end on Sept. 26. Rival Italian design house Versace showcased its spring and summer collection on Thursday.

(Editing by Mark Heinrich)