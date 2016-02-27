Models present creations from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2016 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

American model Jelena Noura 'Gigi' Hadid (L) greets with Italian designer Donatella Versace at the end of the Versace Autumn/Winter 2016 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Italian designer house Versace pictured a bold and energetic urban look for women next fall, presenting strong tailored pieces and plenty of luxurious coats for fashionistas' wardrobes.

Designer Donatella Versace put zips on outerwear, knit dresses, ribbed tops and boots for her autumn/winter 2016 collection show as part of Milan Fashion Week on Friday night.

Models, which included big catwalk names Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, strutted down the catwalk in belted coats with leather detailing, biker jackets, slim trousers that flared above the ankle and a selection of shirts, including in printed silk.

The designer, who used shades of blue, yellow and coral to color black outfits, also turned to Versace's baroque pattern on her creations. There was also plenty of icy colors too -- white, pale pink and blue -- in the line.

"Every single piece is wearable, desirable, real," the designer said in a statement. "It's about expressing a woman's strength and her individuality."

Versace's dresses had colorful embroidered edges while among the coats, there were also intarsia furs and black sheepskin.

For the evening, Versace put large colorful sequins on dresses. Accessories included bags with fox tails as well as kitten and metallic heels.

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Clelia Oziel)