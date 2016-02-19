From fear of water to gold medal, Bosnian swimmer beats the odds
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
NEW YORK - Calvin Klein added to its spring 2016 "The morning after" narrative with a fall collection entitled "The night before the morning after" as New York Fashion Week: The Shows wrapped up on Thursday.
The American fashion house offered an array of plaid, leather and fur in its designs, which featured trouser suits, coats and dresses in mainly dark colors.
"Tailoring is very important to us," Calvin Klein's Francisco Costa said. "So the jackets are really beautifully constructed, really light and really incredible fabrications."
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.