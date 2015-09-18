NEW YORK - David Beckham stars as a mysterious, silent motorcycle stuntman in the new short film, "Outlaws," but the soccer great denied rumors that he is pursuing an acting career.

Beckham, 40, said he had fun making the short film but "it's definitely not a new career for me."

Harvey Keitel, Cathy Moriarty and Katherine Waterson also star in the film, which was commissioned by the global luxury lifestyle brand Belstaff and will be released on the company's website on Sept. 22.