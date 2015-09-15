Walkies! Big dogs and small join Bangkok fun run
BANGKOK From tiny chihuahuas to 60 kg (130 lb) mastiffs, hundreds of dogs and their owners jogged through a Bangkok park on Sunday to raise money for charity.
Designer Tommy Hilfiger opted for an island theme at his New York fashion show on Monday, sending out models in colorful dresses and swimsuits.
Hilfiger said he took inspiration from the relaxed vibe of the Caribbean islands for the spring/summer 2016 line.
“It's a bohemian-hippie look that a lot of young women wear when they are vacationing on the islands,” the designer said.
“Prints, hand crochet fabrics and island-type, beachy vibes."
Hilfiger’s show was part of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, which runs until Thursday.
BRUSSELS An interactive museum exploring Europe's diverse history of wars, the EU and even Brexit opens to the public in Brussels on Saturday, trying to tell the story of the continent from a non-national perspective.