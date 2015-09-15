Designer Tommy Hilfiger opted for an island theme at his New York fashion show on Monday, sending out models in colorful dresses and swimsuits.

Hilfiger said he took inspiration from the relaxed vibe of the Caribbean islands for the spring/summer 2016 line.

“It's a bohemian-hippie look that a lot of young women wear when they are vacationing on the islands,” the designer said.

“Prints, hand crochet fabrics and island-type, beachy vibes."

Hilfiger’s show was part of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, which runs until Thursday.