Singer Lady Gaga presents a creation by Marc Jacobs during his Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

NEW YORK - - Singer Lady Gaga swapped the stage for the catwalk on Thursday as she walked down the runway for Marc Jacobs' fashion show.

The presentation, among those wrapping up New York Fashion Week, mixed Victorian and gothic looks with models with dark eye makeup wearing sequined capes, oversized coats and full skirts in mainly black and dark colors.