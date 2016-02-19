From fear of water to gold medal, Bosnian swimmer beats the odds
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
NEW YORK - - Singer Lady Gaga swapped the stage for the catwalk on Thursday as she walked down the runway for Marc Jacobs' fashion show.
The presentation, among those wrapping up New York Fashion Week, mixed Victorian and gothic looks with models with dark eye makeup wearing sequined capes, oversized coats and full skirts in mainly black and dark colors.
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.