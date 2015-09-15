Pop star Lady Gaga came out to support her stylist Brandon Maxwell at his label’s debut at New York Fashion Week on Monday.

Models strutted in mainly black, white and pale pink structured tops and dresses for the spring/summer 2016 line which Maxwell said was inspired by his mother’s style.

Gaga gave her stamp of approval before the show, saying: "I can't even put it into words. I can't wait for you to see the clothes, they are sensational."