From fear of water to gold medal, Bosnian swimmer beats the odds
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
NEW YORK - Designer Tadashi Shoji opted for geometric patterns and tribal motifs in black, nude, bronze and metallic for his fall/winter 2016 collection that featured lace and tulle gowns, fitted dresses and bodysuits adorned with titanium hardware and gemstones.
The Japanese-born, Los Angeles-based designer said the collection, shown on Friday at New York Fashion Week: The Shows, was inspired by body ornamentation and tattoos.
Fashion Week, a semi-annual event, runs through Feb. 18.
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.