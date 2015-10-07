Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Louis Vuitton presented a futuristic look rich in leather and metallics on Wednesday, offering colored biker jackets and shiny dresses as the luxury French label wrapped Paris Fashion Week.

Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere, who has led a renaissance of the brand known for its monogrammed leather bags, started the show with a bubble gum pink biker jacket worn with a patterned black skirt and chunky black flatform sandals.

The jacket then took on different looks -- painted with rainbow colors, printed with the Vuitton monogram or military style.

Zips were put across the jackets as well as down skirts for the colorful spring/summer 2016 collection.

Ghesquiere, who joined Luis Vuitton in 2013 from Balenciaga, also displayed leather trenches and waistcoats.

In front of an audience that included actresses Catherine Deneuve and Michelle Williams, models also wore striped knits, shiny mesh tank tops, tops with ruffle collars, bubble skirts, jumpsuits and jodhpur-like trousers bearing colorful patchwork.

For the evening, silver sequin appliqués shined on mini dresses.

Accessories included leather strap knuckle gloves, drawstring as well as small box handbags and metal-toed short boots.

The show for Louis Vuitton, the flagship brand of the world's top luxury goods group LVMH, wraps the spring/summer 2016 season of catwalk presentations that began in New York last month and moved onto London and Milan before finishing in Paris.

