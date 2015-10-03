Bold prints and floating jackets prevailed at Vivienne Westwood's Gold Label catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.Westwood, known for her environmental activism, said she picked an underlying theme of saving the Italian city of Venice from the effects of climate change for the spring/summer 2016 collection. The show, called "Mirror the World", saw models with bold colorful makeup wear prefect-style and long tailored jackets which hung magically above their heads.