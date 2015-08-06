LOS ANGELES Pop star Taylor Swift, ballerina Misty Copeland and actress Emma Stone led a slew of newcomers to Vanity Fair's international best-dressed list on Wednesday, an annual compilation of well-heeled, high-profile talent and socialites.

Swift, 25, who also appears on the magazine's September cover, came in at No. 2 on the top 10 list of 2015's best-dressed women, behind Samantha Cameron, wife to British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Copeland, 32, American Ballet Theater's first African-American female principal dancer, ranked third, ahead of Amal Clooney, Queen Letizia of Spain and fellow newcomer, R&B singer Rihanna. The dancer cited her favorite designers including Givenchy, Balmain and Herve Leger.

For the year's best-dressed men, 65-year-old British actor Bill Nighy led the list, which also featured oil heir Stavros Niarchos III, Apple designer Jony Ive and Britain's Prince Harry.

Vanity Fair editors compile the annual list, which for the first time featured a separate Hollywood segment for the movie world's best-dressed stars.

Picking Louis Vuitton as her favorite designer, rising Swedish actress Alicia Vikander, 26, was ranked at No. 1 on the Hollywood list, ahead of Oscar-winning Eddie Redmayne, 33, in second place and Stone, also 26, at No. 3.

Emma Watson, Charlize Theron, Michael Fassbender and Chinese actress Fan Bingbing were also named on the Hollywood list.

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter led this year's best-dressed couples, while British singer FKA Twigs was named among the 2015 Originals along with couturier Azzedine Alaia and J. Crew creative director Jenna Lyons.

Qatar's Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser al-Missned, 55, was entered into Vanity Fair's best-dressed 2015 Hall of Fame.

