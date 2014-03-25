Pfeiffer Vacuum recommends not to accept Busch takeover offer
FRANKFURT German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum said on Monday its management and supervisory board advised shareholders not to accept an improved takeover offer by rival Busch Group.
LONDON F&C Asset Management's FCAM.L shareholders have voted in favor of a 708 million pound ($1.17 billion) takeover by Canadian lender Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), ending talk of a potential rival bid.
Votes representing 99.6 percent of F&C's shares supported the deal, the fund manager said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that trading in F&C shares will be suspended after the market close on May 6.
Bank of Montreal's offer, first announced in January, already had the blessing of F&C's largest shareholder, British insurer Aviva (AV.L), which owns about 12 percent of the company.
F&C's second-largest investor, Standard Life (SL.L), initially gave a cool response to the offer, amounting to 120 pence per share in cash and a 2 pence dividend, hoping for a better bid to emerge.
U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp acquired derivatives equivalent to a stake of more than 10 percent, fuelling speculation over a potential bidding war.
However, a rival bid looked less likely after insurer Resolution RSL.L announced that it was transferring management of 14.5 billion pounds away from F&C, moving most of the money to Schroders (SDR.L).
NEW YORK U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies said on Sunday.