Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
NEW YORK AT&T Inc on Tuesday filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality rules.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak)
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, but shares rose after the travel review website operator said absolute U.S. revenue per hotel shopper recovered to levels seen before the roll out of its instant booking feature in early 2014.