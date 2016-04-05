Timeline: S&P Telecommunications index dwindles to four companies
The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers.
MADRID Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim already has majority control of Spanish building and infrastructure company FCC (FCC.MC) before a full takeover bid is formalized, Spain's stock market regulator said on Tuesday.
The regulator attributed 53 percent of voting rights to Slim's holding company Inversora Carso GCARSPA1.MX, which in March increased its stake in FCC above a 30 percent legal threshold that required it to launch an offer.
In a statement, the regulator said because Slim had lent money to FCC's second-biggest shareholder Esther Koplowitz, who owns 22.5 percent of the shares, he had control of her voting rights.
Slim is now waiting for the regulator to authorize the takeover, whose offer price of 7.6 euros represented a 15 premium to FCC's share price at the time.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dulux paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries took their fight to an Amsterdam court on Monday.