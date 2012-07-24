AstraZeneca sells migraine drug for up to $302 million
LONDON AstraZeneca continued its program of divesting old medicines on Wednesday with the sale for up to $302 million of migraine drug Zomig to Germany's Grunenthal.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday said people who take the multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, from Biogen Idec Inc and Acorda Therapeutics Inc, have a higher risk of seizures when starting the treatment.
The FDA also updated the label for Ampyra, which is approved to help MS patients walk, to warn about the need to check kidney function before people start taking it, and every year after that.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
LONDON AstraZeneca continued its program of divesting old medicines on Wednesday with the sale for up to $302 million of migraine drug Zomig to Germany's Grunenthal.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India's drug-pricing regulator has asked the health ministry to add four more medical devices to a list of products eligible for price controls to reduce costs to patients, which if agreed could be another blow to the country's $5 billion-a-year medical-technology industry.