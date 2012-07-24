WASHINGTON The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday said people who take the multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, from Biogen Idec Inc and Acorda Therapeutics Inc, have a higher risk of seizures when starting the treatment.

The FDA also updated the label for Ampyra, which is approved to help MS patients walk, to warn about the need to check kidney function before people start taking it, and every year after that.

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)