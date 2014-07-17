Tattoo artists may miss chance to help with skin cancer detection
(Reuters Health) - Many tattoo artists may ink skin with moles or blemishes even though this can make cancer harder to detect, a recent study suggests.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has called an advisory committee meeting on Sept. 17, to discuss the adverse cardiovascular outcomes with the usage of testosterone replacement therapy.
The FDA has called for a joint meeting of the bone, reproductive and urologic drugs advisory committee and the drug safety and risk management advisory committee. (1.usa.gov/1nPA7Qf)
In June, the FDA said that all testosterone products on the market should include in their labels a general warning about the risk of blood clots in veins.
These treatments are used by men who have low levels of testosterone.
Products on the market or about to be launched include AbbVie Inc's AndroGel, Endo International Plc's Aveed and Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp's Natesto.
(Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
(Reuters Health) - Many tattoo artists may ink skin with moles or blemishes even though this can make cancer harder to detect, a recent study suggests.
As deaths from powerful painkillers continue to rise, Canada is pursuing unprecedented measures to curb their use, including requiring cigarette-style warning stickers on every prescription, Health Minister Jane Philpott told Reuters.
WASHINGTON Two Republican senators said on Monday that U.S. states should be allowed to stay in the Obamacare healthcare insurance program if they like, with one adding she felt confused by President Donald Trump's broad but unspecific executive order targeting the program.