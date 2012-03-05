U.S. drugs regulators failed to approve a combination cholesterol pill from Merck & Co Inc that includes a version of the blockbuster drug Lipitor, the company said on Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a so-called Complete Response Letter for the pill, asking Merck to submit more data. It was unclear exactly which data would be required.

The drug combines Merck's older medicine Zetia, which lowers levels of the "bad" cholesterol known as LDL, with a generic version of Pfizer Inc's Lipitor, known as atorvastatin.

Lipitor, which also lowers LDL cholesterol, was the world's best-selling drug before it lost patent protection late last year, reaching sales of $13 billion at its peak.

Zetia, another blockbuster, reaped sales of $2.3 billion in 2010. Merck's patent on the drug expires in 2017.

Merck said new data out later this year may address some of the FDA's concerns about the combination cholesterol pill, and plans to discuss next steps with the agency.

