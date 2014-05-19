Mystery deaths in Liberia linked to funeral: WHO
GENEVA Nine people have died and eight are sick in Liberia after attending the funeral of a religious leader, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
U.S. regulators have approved a new non-caloric sweetener from
Japan's Ajinomoto Co that can be used as a substitute for sugar or high fructose corn syrup in foods and beverages.
Called advantame, the white powder is made from aspartame and vanillan and is approved as a general-purpose sweetener and flavor enhancer in food, except meat and poultry, the Food and Drug Administration said.
FDA said the product can be used as a tabletop sweetener or in baked goods, non-alcoholic beverages, frozen desserts, jams and jellies, chewing gum and other foods.
Advantame is the sixth so-called high-intensity sweetener FDA has approved for sale in the United States.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)
SEOUL South Korea said on Thursday it has fined Swiss drugmaker Novartis 55.1 billion won ($48.80 million) for offering doctors kickbacks to recommend the company's drugs, and also suspended insurance coverage for some of its drugs.