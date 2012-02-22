WASHINGTON An experimental obesity drug from Vivus Inc won a U.S. panel's support on Wednesday, raising hopes regulators would approve a weight-loss pill for the first time in 13 years.

A panel of outside experts to the Food and Drug Administration voted 20-2 to recommend approval of Qnexa, meant to treat obesity and its accompanying health problems.

The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to, and a final decision is expected by April 17.

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Gary Hill)