Flooring and tile products retailer Floor & Decor Holdings Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Friday for an initial public offering of common stock.

The Smyrna, Georgia-based company listed BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Barclays among underwriters to the IPO.

Founded in 2000, Floor & Decor was acquired in 2010 by Ares and Freeman Spogli from an investor group including Najeti Ventures LLC, Saugatuck Capital Company, and TWJ Capital LLC.

Reuters reported in April that Floor & Decor is planning an initial public offering this year.

Floor & Decor, headed by former Home Depot Inc (HD.N) executive Thomas Taylor, provides tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring along with decorative accessories and operates about 45 warehouse-format stores across 12 states.

The company, which also sells its merchandise online for store pick-up or delivery, intends to list its class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FND".

Floor & Decor reported a 32 percent rise in sales to $441.4 million in 2013. Net income fell 14 percent to $11.1 million.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO for repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

The IPO filing, which included a nominal fundraising target of about $100 million, did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

