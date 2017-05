BEIJING The U.S. decision to raise interest rates will have some impact on China's trade but how much is not immediately known, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Further analysis is required to determine the extent, the ministry said.

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade on Wednesday by a quarter of a percentage point.

