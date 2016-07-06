July 6 The following are the Federal Reserve's staff forecasts as contained in the minutes of recent Federal Open Market Committee meetings:

JUNE 14-15 FOMC: Minutes released on July 6:"In the U.S. economic forecast prepared by the staff for the June FOMC meeting, real GDP growth was estimated to have been faster in the first quarter than in the April forecast, and the incoming information was consistent with a moderate pickup in GDP growth in the second quarter. Real GDP was projected to rise a little slower in the second half of this year than in the previous forecast and to increase at about the same pace thereafter; the small boosts to real GDP growth implied by a lower assumed path for interest rates and by a slightly stronger trajectory for home values were essentially offset by restraint from higher projected paths for the foreign exchange value of the dollar and for oil prices. The staff continued to forecast that real GDP would expand at a modestly faster pace than potential output in 2016 through 2018, supported primarily by increases in consumer spending. The unemployment rate was expected to remain relatively flat over the second half of the year and then to gradually decline further; over this period, the unemployment rate was projected to run somewhat below the staff’s estimate of its longer-run natural rate.

"The staff's forecast for inflation was little changed from the previous projection. The staff continued to project that inflation would increase over the next several years, as energy prices and the prices of non-energy imports were expected to begin steadily rising this year. However, inflation was still projected to be slightly below the Committee’s longer-run objective of 2 percent in 2018.

"The staff viewed the uncertainty around its April projections for real GDP growth, the unemployment rate, and inflation as similar to the average of the past 20 years. The risks to the forecast for real GDP were seen as tilted to the downside, reflecting the staff's assessment that neither monetary nor fiscal policy was well positioned to help the economy withstand substantial adverse shocks.

In addition, the staff continued to see the risks to the forecast from developments abroad as skewed to the downside. Consistent with the downside risks to aggregate demand, the staff viewed the risks to its outlook for the unemployment rate as tilted to the upside. The risks to the projection for inflation were still judged as weighted to the downside, reflecting the possibility that longer-term inflation expectations may have edged down."

APRIL 26-27 FOMC: Minutes released on May 18:

"In the U.S. economic forecast prepared by the staff for the April FOMC meeting, real GDP growth in the first quarter of this year was estimated to have been much slower than in the forecast prepared for the March meeting, although projected real GDP growth in the second quarter was revised up a little. Beyond the near term, real GDP was expected to increase slightly faster than in the previous forecast, largely reflecting a somewhat

higher projected trajectory for equity prices and lower assumed paths for both longer-term interest rates and the foreign exchange value of the dollar. The staff continued to project that real GDP would expand at a modestly faster pace than potential output in 2016 through

2018, supported primarily by increases in consumer spending. The unemployment rate was expected to gradually decline further and to run somewhat below the staff's estimate of its longer-run natural rate over this period.

"The staff's forecast for inflation was little changed from the previous projection. The staff continued to project that inflation would increase over the next several years, as energy prices and the prices of non-energy imports were expected to begin steadily rising this year, but inflation

was still projected to be slightly below the Committee's longer-run objective of 2 percent in 2018.

"The staff viewed the uncertainty around its April projections for real GDP growth, the unemployment rate, and inflation as similar to the average of the past 20 years.

The risks to the forecast for real GDP were seen as tilted to the downside, reflecting the staff's assessment that neither monetary nor fiscal policy was well positioned to help the economy withstand substantial adverse shocks.

In addition, while there had been recent improvements in global financial and economic conditions, downside risks to the forecast from developments abroad, though smaller, remained. Consistent with the downside risk to aggregate demand, the staff viewed the risks to its outlook

for the unemployment rate as skewed to the upside. The risks to the projection for inflation were still judged as weighted to the downside, reflecting the possibility that longer-term inflation expectations may have edged down."

MARCH 15-16 FOMC: Minutes released on April 6:

"In the U.S. economic forecast prepared by the staff for the March FOMC meeting, real GDP in the first half of the year was projected to increase a little more slowly than in the forecast prepared for the January meeting, although estimated real GDP growth in the fourth quarter

of last year was revised up. Beyond the near term, real GDP was expected to increase slightly faster than in the previous forecast, largely reflecting a somewhat higher projected path for equity prices and a lower assumed trajectory for the foreign exchange value of the dollar. The staff continued to project that real GDP would expand at a somewhat faster pace than potential output in 2016 through 2018, supported primarily by increases in consumer spending. The unemployment rate was expected to gradually decline further and to run somewhat below the staff's estimate of its longer-run natural rate over this period; the staff's estimate of the natural rate was revised down slightly in this forecast.

"The staff's forecast for inflation over the first half of the year was revised up somewhat, reflecting recent increases in the price of crude oil as well as stronger-than-expected data on core consumer prices early in the year. The staff continued to project that inflation would increase gradually over the next several years, as energy prices and the prices of non-energy imported goods were expected to begin steadily rising later this year. Beyond 2016, the forecast was a bit lower than the previous projection, primarily reflecting a flatter expected path for crude oil prices. As a result, inflation was projected still to be slightly below the Committee's longer-run objective of 2 percent in 2018.

"The staff viewed the uncertainty around its March projections for real GDP growth, the unemployment rate, and inflation as similar to the average of the past 20 years. The risks to the forecast for real GDP were seen as tilted to the downside, reflecting the staff's assessment that neither monetary nor fiscal policy was well positioned to help the economy withstand substantial adverse shocks; in addition, global economic prospects were still seen as an important downside risk to the forecast.

Consistent with the downside risk to aggregate demand, the staff viewed the risks to its outlook for the unemployment rate as skewed to the upside. The risks to the projection for inflation were still seen as weighted to the downside, reflecting the possibility that longer-term inflation expectations may have edged down, and that the foreign exchange value of the dollar could rise substantially, which would put additional downward pressure on inflation."

JAN 26-27 FOMC: Minutes released on Feb. 17:

"In the economic projection prepared by the staff for the January FOMC meeting, real GDP growth in the fourth quarter of last year was estimated to have been markedly slower than in the forecast for the December meeting. However, the medium-term projection for real GDP growth was only slightly lower, on balance, than the previous forecast. The staff estimated that the negative effects of a lower projected path for equity prices and a higher assumed trajectory for the foreign exchange value of the dollar would be mostly offset by the positive effects of a lower path for crude oil prices and slightly more stimulus to aggregate demand from changes in fiscal policy than was assumed in the previous forecast. In particular, federal legislation enacted in December unexpectedly included both a multi-year extension of the bonus depreciation tax credit for business investment and a delay in the introduction of several tax increases related to the Affordable Care Act. The staff continued to project that real GDP would expand at a somewhat faster pace than potential output in 2016 through 2018, sup-ported primarily by increases in consumer spending. The unemployment rate was expected to gradually decline further and to run somewhat below the staff’s estimate of its longer-run natural rate over this period.

"The staff's forecast for inflation in the near term was revised down slightly, reflecting recent data for consumer prices and the further declines in the price of crude oil; the projection for inflation over the medium term was little revised. Energy prices and the prices of non-energy imported goods were expected to begin steadily rising later this year. The staff continued to project that inflation would increase gradually over the next several years and reach the Committee's longer-run objective of 2 percent by the end of 2018.

"The staff viewed the uncertainty around its January projections for real GDP growth, the unemployment rate, and inflation as similar to the average of the past 20 years. The risks to the forecast for real GDP were seen as tilted to the downside, reflecting the staff's assessment that neither monetary nor fiscal policy was well positioned to help the economy withstand substantial adverse shocks; the downside risks to the forecast of economic activity were seen as more pronounced than in December, mainly reflecting the greater uncertainty about global economic prospects and the financial market turbulence in the United States and abroad. Consistent with the downside risk to aggregate demand, the staff viewed the risks to its outlook for the unemployment rate as skewed to the upside. The risks to the projection for inflation were seen as weighted to the downside, reflecting the possibility that longer-term inflation expectations may have edged down and that the foreign exchange value of the dollar could rise substantially further, which would put downward pressure on inflation."