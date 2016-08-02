BRIEF-PetroShare files for common stock offering of up to $50 mln
* Files for common stock offering of up to $50 million - sec filing
BEIJING Aug 2 Sudden traumas in the foreign exchange market can make China's economic adjustment more challenging, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday.
China's economic issues can be helped by monetary policy but also need to be complemented with structural reforms and fiscal policy, he said at an event in the Chinese capital of Beijing.
Kaplan added he was hesitant about negative interest rates in the United States, due to the impact they would have on the health of financial institutions. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
TOKYO, May 19 Growing signs of life in Japan's economy have presented its central bank with a fresh communications challenge, pushing it to be clearer with markets on how it might dial back its massive stimulus - even though such action remains a long way off.