BEIJING Aug 2 The U.S. Fed is looking for a
"healthy margin above" 80,000 to 125,000 new jobs each month to
give confidence of removing slack in the U.S. economy, Dallas
Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday.
He said he needed more information to see how slower GDP
growth reconciles with strong job growth, adding that the Fed
needed to be patient and cautious in removing accommodation in
light of global risks and imbalances.
Monetary policy operates with a lag and the Fed needs to
balance progress towards the two percent inflation target and
the timing of policy adjustment, he said.
(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)