U.S. part-time employment
is fast-approaching levels common since the 1970s in a sign that
a key part of labor market slack may be almost gone, giving the
Fed one less reason to delay hiking interest rates frozen near
zero for more than six years.
Central bankers watch the part-time figures as a measure of
labor market health. While current part-time numbers remain high
compared to the hot job markets of the 1990s and early 2000s,
they are closing in on the longer term average.
A Reuters/Ipsos online poll found a potentially modest gap
between the hours workers want and what they can find. More than
a third of those working fewer than 30 hours a week and asked
how much they wanted to work for the same hourly rate were
satisfied with their current hours or wanted to work less. While
others wanted more hours, only 23 percent said they wanted to
commit to a traditional 40-hour week.
Among those working more than 30 hours a week, there was a
significant desire to scale back: almost a fourth of that group
said they wanted to work between one and 18 fewer hours each
week. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/tyb64w)
With the jobless rate of 5.5 percent near pre-crisis levels,
Fed policymakers are studying other aspects of the labor market
as they weigh whether to raise rates in June or wait for more
evidence of an improving economy.
Government labor surveys show the share of employees who say
they want to work full time but could only find part-time work
was 4.5 percent in March, down from 6.5 percent at the end of
the recession in 2009 and approaching the average of roughly 3.9
percent since 1975.
The share of those who choose to work part-time because of
family and health constraints, lifestyle preferences, or other
reasons, is around 13 percent, a level that has been relatively
stable since at least the 1970s. In recent years that group has
changed little in its demographics - about 60 percent female and
skewed towards younger and older workers - and in the numbers
who cite child care, medical or other issues as the reason for
working part-time.
"It is striking how stable the relationships have been,"
said Ariane Hegewisch, a research director at the Institute for
Women's Policy Research in Washington.
As it analyzes the steady fall in those forced into
part-time work by the weak economy, the Federal Reserve now must
judge whether the tight labor markets of the 1990s and early
2000s remain a good benchmark.
Some Fed officials say higher levels of part-time work might
be the new norm because of changes in employment patterns.
"Some industries are moving towards more of a part time
model," Atlanta Fed president Dennis Lockhart said this month.
While he said he regards the more than 6 million people who work
"part-time for economic reasons" as too many, he is not sure how
low the figure can go. (Graphic: anatomy of part-timers: link.reuters.com/qez54w)
NEW NORMAL?
Fed governor Jerome Powell in a recent speech in New York
said present levels of part-time work could well be a "new
normal" because of the scars of the Great Recession/
For Michelle Paradis, 34, one of about 11,000 workers who
responded to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, part-time work was neither
quite an independent choice nor a clear sign of economic slack.
She limits her work to 16 hours a week in a hair salon to stay
under the federal $1,090 monthly earnings limit for social
security disability recipients. "It adds up to a liveable wage,"
says the mother of three.
Fed officials and economists generally agree that more of
the current part-timers could move into full-time jobs. The
question is whether that potential involves millions more
workers or the roughly 900,000 that would bring part-time levels
back to their average since the 1970s - a target that may be
just a few months away.
Andrew Levin, a former Fed economist and now a research
fellow at the International Monetary Fund, argued in a recent
paper that the economy's performance from 1994 to just before
the recession was an appropriate yardstick and suggested a
substantial "underemployment gap." Between 1994 and 2007 the
involuntary part-time workers - those whose hours were cut or
who could only find part-time work - made up about 3 percent of
those employed.
Until inflation starts to rise, he said, there is still room
for involuntary part-time work to fall.
"One view would be to say...Maybe we are done," absorbing
part-time labor, Levin said. But "we have been persistently
falling below two percent (inflation)...If you want price
stability the best thing you can do is push employment to its
maximum."
Others point to the tepid pace of wage growth, low labor
force participation, and other data as evidence of continued
slack.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota and some
other policymakers argue, consequently, for delaying rate hikes
until at least next year.
In Kocherlakota's district, Minneapolis resident Sivya
Leventhal exemplifies the flux the Fed wants to understand.
While her husband, laid off from a local TV station, looks for a
full-time job, she works part-time at the preschool in her
synagogue to help pay bills. Leventhal has a college degree and
full-time experience, but wants to stay part-time until her son
is older.
"Financially it would make more sense but we are committed
to this," she says.
Behind some of the numbers are also career choices that may
not have existed a few years ago.
Amanda Gay, 34, became a part-timer as part of a "career
reset."
The 2003 University of Georgia graduate ditched a full-time
management job with a non-profit, signed up for health insurance
through a government-run exchange and used the web-based
FlexJobs service to find part-time work teaching English online
while she considers moving overseas.
"There is no one-size fits all choice anymore."
