Wall Street staggers sideways as Apple helps, autos drag
U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday as an Apple-led rise in the tech sector countered weakness in auto stocks and investors digested a heavy day of earnings reports.
DAVOS, Switzerland Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said on Thursday that she expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year and described this as "good news", reflecting the strength of the U.S. economy.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady at its meeting this week as it pauses to parse more economic data but may hint it is on track for an increase in June.