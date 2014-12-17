An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $31.78 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 23 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

Wednesday's allotment was the smallest since Dec. 23, 2013, when the Fed awarded $28.76 billion to 31 bidders at an interest rate of 0.03 percent, according to Fed data.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $40.72 billion in overnight reverse repos to 29 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

