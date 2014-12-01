NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Monday it will conduct four operations in December to test longer maturity or term reverse repurchase agreements in a bid to see how they might be used as tool to achieve its interest rate objectives.

Each of the four term reverse repo operations will be conducted on a Monday, starting Dec. 8, from 9:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) to 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), the U.S. central bank said on the New York Federal Reserve website.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)