Specialty chemical maker Ferro Corp (FOE.N) received an offer from investment firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Ferro declined the initial offer made a few weeks earlier, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter isn't public. (bloom.bg/1MkjxRJ)

Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based Ferro's shares were up 9 percent at $11.85 in morning trading, giving it a market value of $982 million.

Ferro and Apollo were not immediately available for comment.

It was not clear if Ferro planned further talks with Apollo on the deal, the value of which has not been disclosed.

U.S. hedge fund FrontFour Capital, which owns over 3 percent of Ferro's shares, had urged the company's board on Monday to pursue strategic alternatives including a potential sale.

Apollo had offered on Monday to take grocery store chain operator Fresh Market Inc TFM.O private for $1.36 billion, its third major U.S. acquisition this year. Last month it agreed to buy U.S. security company ADT Corp ADT.N in the biggest leveraged buyout of the year so far.

Apollo last month agreed to be taken private by a consortium of investors in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

Its shares were slightly down 1.4 percent at $16.7.

(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)