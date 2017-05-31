Dragon boats compete during the annual Tuen Ng or Dragon Boat Festival at Hong Kong's Aberdeen May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A young participant splashes water during a ceremony in between races during Tung Ng or Dragon Boat Festival at Aberdeen fishing port in Hong Kong May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Dragon boats get together to get flags during a ceremony as part of the celebration to mark the annual Tuen Ng or Dragon Boat Festival at Hong Kong's Aberdeen May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Participants splash water during a ceremony in between races during Tung Ng or Dragon Boat Festival at Aberdeen fishing port in Hong Kong May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A performers throws molten iron against a wall to create sparks during a traditional performance ahead of the Dragon Boat festival in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China May 29, 2017. Picture taken May 29, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS

Participants take part in a dragon boat race to celebrate Dragon Boat festival at a wetland park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Participants take part in a dragon boat race to celebrate Dragon Boat festival at a wetland park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Participants take part in a dragon boat race to celebrate Dragon Boat festival at a wetland park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Participants take part in a dragon boat race to celebrate Dragon Boat festival at a wetland park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Participants take part in a dragon boat race to celebrate Dragon Boat festival in Tongren, Guizhou province, China May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Participants of a dragon boat race join others in catching ducks after the race to celebrate Dragon Boat festival in Tongren, Guizhou province, China May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A zookeeper offers food wrapped in the shape of a 'zongzi', or rice dumpling, to a giant panda during the Dragon Boat festival at a zoo in Beijing, China May 30, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS

Participants take part in a dragon boat race to celebrate Dragon Boat festival in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Performers throw molten iron against a wall to create sparks during a traditional performance ahead of the Dragon Boat festival in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China May 29, 2017. Picture taken May 29, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS

TAIPEI There was cheering, drumming and a disciplined display of coordinated strength at the annual dragon boat races on Tuesday in the Taiwan capital.

Athletes paddled vigorously through the water in unison to the beat of drums, covering a distance of 500 meters (1,640 ft) on the Keelung River before reaching the finish line.

Spectators chanted and cheered on the racers and spoke of the vibrant atmosphere and team spirit at the yearly affair.

"In this sport, we need ten people to do the exact same movement", said dragon boat racer Hsu Tzu-han, whose team won in their 10-man category.

"To achieve (this) coordinated strength, every person has to concentrate on every paddle stroke every day," he said. "This is the biggest challenge that we faced."

Dragon boat racing is now a sport, but the festival has its roots in Chinese folklore and is held annually on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar to commemorate the death of legendary hero Qu Yuan, who drowned in the Mi Lo River over 2000 years ago while protesting against corrupt rulers in China.

The story goes that people attempted to rescue Qu Yuan by beating drums to scare fish away and by throwing dumplings into the water to prevent the fish from eating his body.

Apart from the dragon boat races, people also make rice dumplings and wear scented sachets to ward off bad luck.

(Reporting by Fabian Hamacher, Writing by Karishma Singh, Editing by Nick Macfie)