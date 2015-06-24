A reveller sleeps as he lies in a tent at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 1989. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers dance at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 1989. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Rubbish is piled into bins at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 1989. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers lean on a fence at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 1989. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

Revellers lean on a fence at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 1989. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Police car is seen on patrol at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 1989. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers sit on the grass at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 1989. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers dance at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 1989. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Singers Peter Gabriel (L) and Youssou N'dour are seen backstage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 1989. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Scottish band The Proclaimers pose for a photograph backstage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 1989. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller and his dog lie on the grass at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 1989. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers share a moment at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 1989. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON When Reuters photographer Dylan Martinez recently cleared out his cupboards, he came across six rolls of black-and-white film marked "Glastonbury '89".

Preparing to return to cover this year's festival, the rolls grabbed his attention and he developed them.

Here were scenes at Worthy Farm in Somerset 26 years ago when a teenage Martinez and a group of friends jumped on impulse into a car and drove to southwest England for what is now seen as Britain's top music festival.

The shots, which can be seen at reut.rs/1Nag6Ol,

capture performers such as veteran singer Van Morrison on stage, Scottish band The Proclaimers posing for the camera and singers Peter Gabriel and Youssou N'dour walking backstage.

They also show the audience with revelers sitting on the grass, asleep in tents or dancing along to the live shows.

As this year's music festival gets under way, Martinez shares those pictures.

(Written by Marie-Louise Gumuchian. Editing by Louise Ireland)