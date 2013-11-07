Giuliano Pisapia leaves a polling station after voting in downtown Milan May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

MILAN Italian automaker Fiat FIA.MI will shortly join German rival Daimler DAIGn.DE in offering car-share services in Milan, the city mayor said on Thursday.

European automakers are looking at new ways to attract young drivers who can't afford to buy cars as auto sales decline in the region and youth unemployment in Southern Europe soars to record highs.

"Fiat will start offering a car-sharing service in Milan shortly," mayor Giuliano Pisapia said at a conference.

Daimler, the German parent of Mercedes-Benz, successfully launched in August its car2go car-sharing in Italy's financial and fashion capital.

Car-share services in Milan include also GuidaMi, operated by the city's public transportation company ATM, and e-Vai of regional train group Trenord. Fiat confirmed it was working on a few different options for the service.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)