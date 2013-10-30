Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
MILAN Italian carmaker Fiat's FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday that the company's long-term goal is to own 100 percent of its U.S. unit Chrysler.
Chrysler last month filed papers to list shares held by a union-related healthcare trust on the New York Stock Exchange.
Speaking on a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, Marchionne said he is working "diligently" on preparing a possible share sale by Chrysler.
But Fiat still wants to own 100 percent of Chrysler, he said in reply to a question about whether his goal had changed.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.