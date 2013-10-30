Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne poses after the presentation of the new LaFerrari hybrid car on the Ferrari stand during the first media day of the 83rd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2013. The Geneva Motor Show will take place from March 7 to 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MILAN Italian carmaker Fiat's FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday that the company's long-term goal is to own 100 percent of its U.S. unit Chrysler.

Chrysler last month filed papers to list shares held by a union-related healthcare trust on the New York Stock Exchange.

Speaking on a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, Marchionne said he is working "diligently" on preparing a possible share sale by Chrysler.

But Fiat still wants to own 100 percent of Chrysler, he said in reply to a question about whether his goal had changed.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)