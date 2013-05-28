Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 million: companies
NEW YORK First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
MILAN Shares in Italian car maker Fiat FIA.MI rose more than 4 percent to a peak since August 2011 on Tuesday as speculation over a deal to buy the 41.5 percent stake it does not already own in Chrysler continued.
Italian newspapers said on Tuesday negotiations were in a decisive phase and Corriere della Sera said Fiat would unlikely pay less than $3 billion for the stake controlled by the U.S. healthcare trust fund VEBA.
Corriere said a Fiat capital hike would be the best way to raise new resources ahead of a Wall Street listing of the merged group.
By 0729 GMT, the stock was up 4.6 percent at 5.92 euros.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
DUBLIN Ireland launched its long-awaited initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) on Tuesday, offering a 25 percent stake in what is set to be one of Europe's largest bank listings since the 2008 financial crisis.