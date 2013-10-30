Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
MILAN Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday he is working "diligently" on preparing a possible share sale by Fiat's U.S. unit Chrysler.
"We have filed, it's a process we will work at diligently," said Marchionne on a quarterly earnings conference call.
"We are ready to execute the Chrysler IPO within 2013."
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.