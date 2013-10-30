MILAN Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday he is working "diligently" on preparing a possible share sale by Fiat's U.S. unit Chrysler.

"We have filed, it's a process we will work at diligently," said Marchionne on a quarterly earnings conference call.

"We are ready to execute the Chrysler IPO within 2013."

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Silvia Aloisi)