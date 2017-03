Fiat Chairman John Elkann speaks during the Maserati new opening plant in Turin, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Fiat FIA.MI Chairman John Elkann said on Thursday the Italian carmaker is open to tie-ups with other partners if "the right opportunity arises".

In a conference call with analysts, Elkann also said extraordinary transactions involving Ferrari, such as a possible IPO, were not on the agenda.

(Reporting By Stefano Rebaudo, Writing by Lisa Jucca)