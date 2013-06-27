China-backed fund to acquire Xcerra for $580 million
NEW YORK A unit of a large China-based semiconductor investment fund has agreed to acquire U.S. semiconductor testing company Xcerra Corp for $580 million in cash, the companies said on Monday.
MILAN Fiat FIA.MI Chairman John Elkann reiterated on Thursday the Italian carmaker had no plans to list its luxury sportscar unit Ferrari.
"There is absolutely nothing in our mind," Elkann told reporters when asked about a possible Ferrari IPO.
AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc , a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.