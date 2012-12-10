Front end detail view of the Maserati Kubang SUV after it was unveiled during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

NICE Fiat's FIA.MI luxury brand Maserati targets sales of at least 13,000 of its new four-door Quattroporte sedan in 2013, compared to a total of about 4,700 Maseratis in the first three quarters of 2012, Maserati brand CEO Harald Wester said on Monday.

The Fiat-owned Maserati's Quattroporte is the second car built from a shared car body to be launched by Fiat since the start of its 2009 partnership with Chrysler.

The launch is being watched by both enthusiasts and investors alike to see how well Fiat executes its ambitious plan to leverage Chrysler's market access and shared technology to build up the Maserati brand in the United States.

The sleekly-styled new sedan is built on a Chrysler 300-derived chassis, and is powered by an engine designed and manufactured in Italy by Maserati's sister brand Ferrari. The Quattroporte is built at a new Turin factory refurbished by Fiat at a cost of around 1 billion euros.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)