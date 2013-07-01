ChemChina gets nearly 95 percent of Syngenta, seeks more
ZURICH ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.
MILAN Fiat FIA.MI was not among potential investors sounded out by PSA Peugeot Citroen's (PEUP.PA) founding family, the Italian carmaker's chairman and controlling shareholder John Elkann said on Monday.
The Peugeot clan, one of Europe's three surviving car dynasties, and beleaguered chief executive Philippe Varin turned to 7 percent shareholder GM (GM.N) after inconclusively sounding out other potential investors including Chinese partner Dongfeng, sources told Reuters last week.
The family's recognition that it may need to surrender control could lead to wide consolidation in Europe's loss-making car industry and plant closures.
Asked if he had held talks with the Peugeot family, Elkann said: "No."
"As we've said before, certainly if we were presented with an interesting (partnership) opportunity, we would be open to considering it," he said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by David Cowell)
ZURICH ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.
VICTORIA, British Columbia The two parties set to take power in Canada's Pacific province of British Columbia vowed on Tuesday to block Kinder Morgan Inc's plans to expand an oil pipeline, setting up a fight with energy-rich Alberta and the federal government.