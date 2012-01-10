MILAN Italian automaker Fiat FIA.MI will talk with France's PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) about an alliance as it moves to reach its target of selling 6 million vehicles in 2014, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said on Tuesday.

Peugeot is ready to negotiate an alliance with the Fiat-Chrysler group, Corriere said, citing well-placed sources.

Peugeot and Fiat declined to comment.

On Monday Fiat and Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said the group is open to seeking a third partner to reach the 2014 sales target.

