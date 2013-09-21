Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit: source
Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
MILAN The Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI is planning to take full control of the diesel engine manufacturer VM Motori by buying out the half of the company owned by joint venture partner General Motors (GM.N), Fiat said on Saturday.
VM Motori, based in the northern Italian city of Cento, is currently a 50:50 JV between Fiat and GM.
The plant supplies engines for various car models, including the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
"GM's notification to exercise its put option to sell to Fiat its 50 percent interest in VM Motori SpA is in line with the contracts Fiat entered into when it acquired a 50 percent stake in VM in 2010," Fiat said in an emailed statement.
"The transaction's satisfactory conclusion is expected before year-end and is conditional upon the requisite regulatory approvals."
The company did not give a value for the deal.
MEXICO CITY Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico said on Wednesday its planned takeover of Florida East Coast Railway would allow the company to expand its exposure to the U.S. rail freight and dollarized markets.
WILMINGTON, DEL./TOKYO Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp , filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, hit by billions of dollars of cost overruns at four nuclear reactors under construction in the U.S. Southeast.