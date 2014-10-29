UGG brand owner Deckers explores sale
Deckers Outdoor Corp said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company, a month after an activist investor urged the apparel and accessories maker to sell itself.
MILAN Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, who took over as the chairman of Ferrari earlier this month, said he would keep his role at the luxury unit even after spinning it off from the group and listing a 10 percent stake on the market.
When asked on a conference call with analysts if there would be any governance changes after the spin-off, including his own responsibilities, Marchionne said "no".
SAO PAULO Creditors of Odebrecht SA have agreed to not tap proceeds from the sale of a water and sanitation utility for early repayment of loans, giving the embattled Brazilian engineering conglomerate more time to restructure 76 billion reais ($24 billion) of obligations.