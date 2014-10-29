MILAN Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, who took over as the chairman of Ferrari earlier this month, said he would keep his role at the luxury unit even after spinning it off from the group and listing a 10 percent stake on the market.

When asked on a conference call with analysts if there would be any governance changes after the spin-off, including his own responsibilities, Marchionne said "no".

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)