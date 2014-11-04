A new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is pictured after being unveiled at Chrysler Group World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MILAN Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N) Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne has nearly doubled his voting stake in the carmaker after exercising stock options and cashing in on a share price jump after a plan to spin off Ferrari was unveiled last week.

The company said in a statement that Marchionne holds 12.1 million common shares after all the transactions.

This equals a 0.75 percent voting stake based on a total share capital of 1.6 billion shares, including loyalty shares, according to Reuters calculations, and compares to a 0.4 percent voting stake Marchionne held previously.

Marchionne first exercised options that were due to expire on Nov. 3 for 6.25 million shares and the same number of shares in CNH Industrial (CNHI.N), the truck and tractor maker that was spun off from the Fiat group, at a total price of 83.6 million euros ($105 million), filings with Dutch market regulator AFM showed.

The shares were then sold on Oct. 30-31 at a total price of 94.3 million euros, according to the records, allowing Marchionne to benefit from a share price surge following the Ferrari announcement on Oct. 29.

FCA said that Marchionne later exercised his remaining 10.67 million stock options but only a portion of those shares were then sold "for the sole purpose of funding the strike price and meeting the relevant tax liabilities," the company added.

Marchionne said last week he would spin off Ferrari from the group, sell a 10 percent stake via a public offering and distribute the rest of FCA's stake in the luxury sports car brand to its shareholders.

The spin-off is part of a bigger capital-raising plan that also includes a $2.5 billion convertible bond issue to help cut debt and fund an ambitious business plan at the world's seventh-largest carmaker. The stock jumped nearly 19 percent on the announcements.

FCA, which moved its primary share listing to New York last month, wants to invest 48 billion euros ($61 billion) over the next five years to turn Jeep, Maserati and Alfa Romeo into global brands and rival Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE) by strengthening its position in the fast-growing and high-margin market for premium cars.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)